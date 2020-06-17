I, along with most Americans, found what happened to George Floyd abhorrent! However, to put it in perspective I will quote Larry Elder, a black radio show host: “How many unarmed blacks were killed in a year? Nine. How many unarmed whites were killed in a year? Nineteen. More officers were killed than blacks.”
Retired black police captain David Dorn was murdered in the riots and lie bleeding to death in the street. Did his black life not matter? Many businesses burned down in the riots were owned by blacks. Did their lives not matter?
To condemn all police because of the actions of a few would be to use a metaphor, equivalent to throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
If positive change comes from the death of George Floyd that would certainly be welcome. However, blue lives matter!
Mary Fatool,
Sunbury