You know, the problem is that Jennifer Rager-Kay was too plain-spoken. She used blunt words in a private forum to indicate that she would protect her family if they were threatened by a stranger. She didn’t use the weaselly wedge words that politicians usually do.
Words like, “Don’t tread on me,” and “freedom,” that were used out in public by the many men carrying actual weapons during demonstrations in state capitols recently.
And, and, and we’re making the mom/physician/public servant apologize?
Because blunt words are more deadly than bullets?
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg