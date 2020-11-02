Good for the Danville Area Education Association and the district’s school board for coming to a tentative contract agreement, avoiding what would have been a badly timed teachers’ strike in the district.
An 11th-hour meeting between the Danville Area School Board and teachers union on Wednesday brought an end to the district’s first projected work stoppage since 2014.
That is good news. While we don’t know the details of the agreement — both sides seem on track to approve the tentative deal by mid-November — leaders from both sides acknowledged some give and take.
“We gave some, they gave some and we were able to come to a middle ground, and come to an agreement for the best of the teachers, students, taxpayers, and everybody involved,” union head Dave Fortunato said. “Both sides worked diligently together,” he said.
“We had to give a little. But they did too. I think we did a good job,” said Bonnie Edmeads, school board president.
The last time the sides had to negotiate a contract, the 2014 strike was followed by a deal in October 2015. When the sides agreed to the terms of the current expired contract, it was for seven years, retroactive for three years because of the length of negotiations.
That brought us to the latest set of negotiations, which were again contentious prior to Wednesday’s give-and-take session.
We are glad they reached the tentative deal. It sounds like it benefits everyone, but most importantly students.
The fact of the matter is that students are teetering right now. High school students are only attending classes half the time in person. Many are struggling if they are attending exclusively online.
Really there is no good time for this to happen, but now was really not the time for a strike.
We appreciate Fortunato’s statement that negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year, that the pandemic arrived when negotiations were already ongoing.
So let that serve as a reminder to the board and the union, as soon as the ink dries on the new contract next month, begin working on the next one.
Both sides know the contract will expire, a deadline in place. They know concessions will have to be made. So start laying the groundwork now, with the understanding that the middle ground is the goal, where there is the greatest benefit to the largest number of people.
