Policing in Sunbury took a leap forward when the city police department’s body camera system went live on Friday. The technology offers numerous benefits to the city, its police force and city residents moving forward.
Brought online thanks to a $50,000 grant that allowed for upgrades to servers and the purchase of the cameras, city police are now recording dispatched calls and traffic stops with WatchGuard cameras from Motorola Solutions, chief Brad Hare said. In Montour County, Mahoning Township police will soon be using the same system as when its server goes online.
Hare said when a Sunbury officer enters police headquarters, images from the units will begin to automatically download to a secure server in case any evidence is needed. If there are issues with the wireless connection, a card can be removed from the cameras and downloaded manually, Hare said.
“The body cameras are a great addition,” Cpl. Brad Slack said. “These are protection for both the public and the officer.”
The camera system goes online at a critical time. Many Americans have trust issues with police while policing is as difficult and dangerous as it has ever been. Too many times in recent weeks and months we have seen interactions between police and civilians end tragically.
This lack of trust has created division in America.
Seeking police accountability doesn’t mean anyone is anti-police. It means they are for justice, something we should all be able to get behind.
Having the camera system in place — assuming it is much more functional than the city’s botched surveillance camera program last decade — will be a valuable tool.
It will be valuable as an evidence-gathering tool for officers. It will be valuable as a training tool for current officers and future police. It will be valuable as an accountability tool, both for internal action within the department and creating a new layer of public accountability.
All of those are good things if they are used the right way.
How the footage is used will be worth watching. According to the state’s Right to Know Law, body cam footage, dashboard footage or investigation reports that are part of any ongoing investigations are not public records unless they are played in open court.
That will be a fight for another day. For now, having operable and accessible cameras is a significant step forward for the city.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.