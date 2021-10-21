It began back in 2006, as a member of the Shikellamy School Board, I was looking for a way to give back to the students that would create a fun time they would remember for years. In thinking back to my high school days, one of the memories that stood out was the annual bonfire.
Everyone looked forward to the event until the year 1978 when gasoline used to ignite the fire accidentally caught fire endangering two students who were getting set to light it. That was the last organized bonfire until I decided to bring back this tradition but in a much safer manner. I proposed that the students build the bonfire from pallets and scrap wood. Once built, and with all students removed from the immediate area, the Sunbury Fire Company would light the fire, stay present until it was sufficiently burned, and then put out any remaining embers. The School Board and Administration were on board and the planning began.
After the first year it returned., I learned that watching a fire burn only held the students’ interest for so long. The next year, flag football games were added. A team from each grade played for the right to play the staff and teachers during a game while the bonfire burned. In other years, Olympic-style events were held during the bonfire allowing even more students to participate. I tried to include as many students as possible. All fall sports teams were introduced, the band performed their competition show, students or chorus members would sing the National Anthem and alma mater with the ROTC displaying the colors.
I have continued this tradition ever since. In 2016, I was diagnosed with cancer and I listened to the game on the radio with my Rally in the Valley T-shirt on from my hospital bed. This, possibly, is the only year that the bonfire did not take place. It was the students that helped me through this rough time. I vowed to continue providing this memory-making event. There have been so many individuals and local businesses that have helped over the years. I cannot thank them enough for also investing in our students.
Last year, with the presence of COVID and the suspension of in-school classes, the seniors really did not want to miss out on the event. Tom Webb, owner of Spyglass Ridge Winery, graciously offered his property to allow the tradition to continue. The Shikellamy High School band brought their food truck, and the Stonington Volunteer Fire Company provided the oversight of the fire as well as portable floodlights for the flag football game. It was a great evening!
This year, the event is once again scheduled at Spyglass Ridge Winery outside the Three Beards Brewery building. Mark your calendar for Sunday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. Bring a chair. The bonfire and flag football games are always free and open to the public. In honor of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and my sister who is a breast cancer survivor, donations will be taken for the Thyra M. Humphrey Center for Breast Health.
Slade Shreck is a member of the Shikellamy School Board. He lives in Sunbury.