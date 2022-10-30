When I read “To Kill a Mockingbird” in my teens, its themes of racism, integrity, fairness and moral courage resonated deeply. It was one of the most inspiring books I had ever read. It still is. I was dumbfounded when I learned that it is one of the most frequently banned books — 15th on the all-time list.
People seek to ban books because they see them as morally offensive or in some way dangerous to society or to certain groups of people, especially children. Book bans have been part of the American story since colonial times. Most 20th-century bans were based on sexual content or “obscene” language. Book challenges still cite these, but as American society has become increasingly diverse, the focus has shifted to race, ethnicity, and gender issues.
Most attempts to ban books and other materials target school and public libraries. The American Library Association (ALA) has tracked book challenges since 2000. 2021 saw the highest number in a single year — 729 challenges covering 1,597 unique titles. Through August of this year ALA notes 681 banning attempts with 1,651 titles, promising a new record in 2022.
Writers group PEN America reported that the 2021-2022 school year saw 2,532 challenges of 1,648 unique titles in 1,138 school districts in 32 states. (Pennsylvania had 457 bans in 11 districts; only Texas and Florida had more.) 41% of banned titles had LGBTQ+ themes, protagonists, or key secondary characters; 40% featured protagonists or prominent characters of color. Another 21% dealt with race issues or racism.
In the past, it was usually parents or other individuals who worried about “corrupting” young people — except in times such as the McCarthy “red scare” era. But today, some 50 organizations, most formed in the past two years, are advocating book restrictions and bans in K-12 schools. Pundits and politicians are pushing hard, too. Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which certain Pennsylvania legislators want to emulate, is an extreme example. Education Week reports that 42 states “have introduced bills or taken other steps to restrict teaching critical race theory or limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism;” at least 17 states have instituted such bans. Sadly, proponents either don’t understand or deliberately misinterpret and weaponize critical race theory for political purposes.
The challenges to books dealing with race and LGBTQ+ issues noted above reveal not only distrust and unacceptance of people who are “different,” but total disregard for their rights and feelings. “They’re creating a very small image,” one high school student said, “of what people are supposed to look like in the world.”
A public librarian quoted recently by Grist News sums it up: “If you start banning books, then you start banning culture, and you start banning people.”
Books enable readers to learn much more than they can ever experience for themselves. They are essential to young people trying to understand their place in the world. Reading stories shows kids that they’re not alone, that other people feel as they do. It builds empathy, and helps kids learn to see different viewpoints. Depriving young people of these opportunities denies them the right to learn to think for themselves and reach their full potential as human beings. And that’s wrong.
Book banning is censorship, pure and simple. It’s un-American. It’s contrary to the First Amendment. It’s discriminatory. “A society in which book banning is acceptable is no longer a free society,” says ACLU attorney Vera Eidelman. “It is instead one in which the government tells the people what books to read — and therefore what ideas to encounter and, ultimately, what to think.”
I don’t want to live in such a society. I don’t believe you do either.
Students, teachers, and librarians are fighting back. Here’s how to help:
Report book-banning attempts to ALA (https://www.ala.org/tools/challengesupport/report) and National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) (https://ncac.org/report-censorship)
Read banned books; start a banned book club.
Attend school board meetings; run for school board
Write letters to the editor
Follow legislation at openstates.org; tell legislators why you oppose book bans
Share your personal stories of how books have helped
Check out the resources at ALA, Book Riot, #FReadom Fighters, Lambda Literary, NCAC, PEN America, and Unite Against Book Bans.
Michael Heyd, a retired medical librarian, lives in Lycoming County.