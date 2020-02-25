The numbers are staggering: 30 to 40 percent of the nation’s food supply is unconsumed — going to waste — while more than 37 million people live in households lacking a secure supply of food, according to federal government estimates cited in The Daily Item’s special report titled, “Food Waste Fight,” published on Sunday.
The challenges of closing these need-supply gaps are massive, and all of us can consider ways that we — working as individuals, businesses and organizations —can work to make a difference.
We do know that every little bit helps, so we hope state lawmakers note and support a $1 million increase in the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS), a program enacted 10 years ago designed to get food produced on Pennsylvania farms to the tables of residents who need it.
In the act creating the program, enacted on Nov. 23, 2010, lawmakers noted that Pennsylvania is a worldwide leader in agricultural production and food processing and that it also, fortunately, is “home to a network of regional food banks, food pantries and cupboards, soup kitchens and other private charitable food assistance providers with the capacity to safely and efficiently distribute food to people in need.”
Under the PASS program, food producers are reimbursed for the costs involved in harvesting, processing, packaging and transporting food items that would likely otherwise be left to rot in the fields, be plowed under, dumped or hauled to a landfill, state officials said,
The products include apples, asparagus, broccoli, butter, cabbage, cheese, chicken, corn. cucumbers, eggs, green beans, ground beef, lettuce, milk, peaches, pears, potatoes, squash, strawberries, tomatoes, yogurt and zucchini.
With funding from PASS, these food items are packaged and transported to 14 agencies, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, for distribution to more than 1,800 local charitable food programs across the commonwealth that supply food to those in need. In 2018-2019, the PASS program provided $16.6 million worth of food goods to charitable food programs.
“There is no acceptable level of hunger — and certainly not in the commonwealth,” said Shannon Powers, a Department of Agriculture spokeswoman. “Although Pennsylvania is a world leader in agricultural production, too many of our neighbors struggle to secure enough to eat.”
In his 2020-21 budget proposal, unveiled earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $1 million increase in state funding for PASS, which currently operates with a $1.5 million budget.
We trust that lawmakers will continue to support, and increase funding for, this relatively small government program that is getting big and important results.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.