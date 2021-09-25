I am writing this letter to thank all of our community — the families, volunteers and community partner organizations — for creating a wonderful event at The Public Library for Union County on Saturday, Sept. 18. The ReDiscover event provided an opportunity for children and adults to explore the reimagined library and interact with many of our local non-profit organizations that enrich the lives of individuals in our community.
Public libraries are central to a vibrant community. They provide an opportunity for enjoyment, enrichment, and education. Public libraries are also gathering places for community organizations and serve as a hub to connect people with resources and ideas for personal and professional growth.
From all of us at The Public Library for Union County, we thank you for your continuing support.
Don Adams,
President, Board of Trustees
Public Library for Union County