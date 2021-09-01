President Biden’s rhetoric regarding the southern border has created major problems. Besides the normal seasonal migrations and pandemic delay, he promised no deportations during his first 100 days and no family separations.
The floodgates opened early: From 78,442 in January to 212,672 in July; from 10 groups of 100 or more in all of 2020 to 32 such groups by mid-March alone. They’ve come from at least 50 countries. Border Patrol has had to release asylum seekers almost immediately without giving them a Notice to Appear in Immigration Court due to lack of holding space.
More than 18% of migrant families and 20% of unaccompanied minors who recently crossed the border tested positive for COVID.
Crime is now ignored: Driving under the influence, assault, fraud, etc., are off the table. Biden instead focuses on crimes that rise to the level of national security threats. He has deleted ICE’s most wanted criminals from its website, including six people wanted for vehicular homicide.
Biden has wasted between $1.837 billion and $2.087 billion of taxpayer dollars to suspend border wall contracts; he continues to waste at least $3 million/day to guard unused materials.
Vice President Harris promised $310 million to Central America to help solve their “root causes” of migration, ignoring the fact the U.S. has already sent $3.7 billion in aid in recent years, and ignoring the fact that her boss helped develop the 2014 “U.S. Strategy for Engagement in Central America” program to help solve their root causes.
Dangerous and breathtaking ineptitude.
Blandina Lecce,
Selinsgrove