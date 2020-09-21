David Koresh was recently referred to as a born-again Christian by the narrator of a television presentation on cults. I also recall an instance of a reader submitting to this publication that she “was born right the first time.” Koresh was not born again and neither the reader, nor any of us, were “born right the first time.”
Born again is simply a term Jesus coined referring to a believer’s spiritual birth: born first of flesh and later of spirit, traditionally at one’s baptism, but more scripturally-correct when one accepts Christ as Savior and receives the Holy Spirit, the third personality of the Trinity.
One cannot be “born right the first time.” Who is born with a perfect body, mind, and without predisposition to sin? In fact, the Bible tells us that our corrupt, mortal bodies cannot enter Heaven.
Born again is not the correct metaphor for deceivers like Koresh, Jim Jones, and other cult leaders. Born again is not the people who stockpile guns and live “off the grid.” Born again is not those who promote hate and racism. Born again is a personal experience between a believer and God. If you accept Jesus as your Savior, you are born again.
Harold Lerch,
Middleburg