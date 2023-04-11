My youngest adult son, after extensive international travel, declared to me “you were right Dad, we are lucky to live in the USA!” Although initially I thought I was in the middle of an unusually affirming parent dream, I realized I could reread his text over and over as he referenced our government services provided by a large, dedicated-civil service workforce.
Having worked with many hard working, dedicated civil servants in corrections and health care, it, of course, has never been a surprise to me how lucky indeed we are. Most civil service workers wake up every day, go to work hard under high stress, minimal resource conditions, and do their very best to serve and protect the citizens of our country, with little gratitude or positive attention, other than loud political noise and undeserved criticism.
I would like to offer a big thank you to the Union County Emergency Management Agency for all that they do to keep us healthy and safe. With everything else on their plate, today they made my life easier by providing a household hazardous waste event whereby I could get rid of 40 years of paint cans, cleaners, and pesticides. The staff and MXI were outstanding. This service not only makes our home safer but put us in a better position to downsize and move soon into a retirement community. While I still have to convince my wife, the Boss’s words still ever ring true, so lucky to be “Born In The USA!”
Ron Bonner,
Winfield