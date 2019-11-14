For the record, HR 611 charged Bill Clinton with perjury and obstruction of justice. In Clinton’s case, the perjury charge came after the president lied about having a sexual affair with an intern.
The Republicans thought then — and I agreed — that it was an impeachable offense for the chief executive to lie under oath regardless of the subject (in this case infidelity).
On Jan. 17, 1998, Clinton himself testified under oath and in that testimony lied about his affair.
I bring up the past by way of comparison with the present. First, note that President Clinton did submit to sworn testimony, something President Trump has studiously avoided in all matters relating to the current impeachment proceedings or the Mueller Investigation.
Furthermore, he has done his level best to prevent others from testifying. Why the fear if this was, as he called it, “a perfect call?”
Second, Clinton’s impeachment, boiled down to its core was over a sexual affair and Clinton’s efforts to cover up that affair. Trump’s was an attempt at extortion and bribery in service to his political aims and at the expense of the national interest.
In importance, one trumps the other in significance and yet today’s Republican party shocked by sexual indiscretion in 1998 is suddenly OK with bribery/extortion for the president’s political gain 21 years later. Where is the bottom of our ethical well?
Joseph Fischer,
Northumberland