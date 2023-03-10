Two dozen Republican state attorneys general wrote to Walgreens in early February threatening legal action if the currently second largest pharmacy chain distributes abortion medication either online or in their stores.
Walgreens caved and agreed not to sell that medication, thus submitting to the bullying of the GOP and anti-abortion activists.
If Walgreens has so little respect for women and couples who have their own family planning strategy, let alone the lack of courage to respect separation of church and state, it is now an inherent obligation for all of us to shop for prescriptions and the incidentals they offer at other outlets — yes, a total boycott.
The medical profession could help by courteously declining to send any prescription orders to this cowardly, women-hating pharmacy chain.
Mel Mench,
Mifflinburg