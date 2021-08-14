After four entirely regrettable years of Donald Trump, followed by the “him, too” shenanigans of Andrew Cuomo, it’s easy to develop an aversion to partisan politics: Seems they’re all bozos on that bus.
Even so, and despite the predilection in these parts (with the assistance of gerrymandering, among other things) for candidates on the red side of the aisle, I continue to sit in bemused wonder about the inconsistency (at best) and lunacy (at worst) on display by the depths to which the national Republican party has fallen.
In the past, measures undertaken by Democrats which increased the debt were absolutely anathema; yet, under Trump, they unapologetically cut taxes for their underwriters (read, “corporate America” and the already wealthy) causing the debt to skyrocket, even before the COVID pandemic. Curiously, not a problem, right?
Then their fearless leader tried to extort and withhold appropriated funds for Ukraine to literally fabricate dirt about his likely opponent in the forthcoming 2020 presidential election. Trump tried to deep-six the evidence of that most imperfect, “I know a quid-pro-quo when I see one” call, but survived impeachment because apologists on his side of the aisle acknowledged the wrongdoing, but self-servingly and diplomatically maintained (soon shown to be demonstrably wrong) that he had learned a lesson and wouldn’t repeat such corrupt behavior. Ha! And even worse, after the first impeachment vote failed, revenge was extracted on those few publicly minded public servants who testified to what, in retrospect, was pretty transparent presidential overreach.
And, after investing countless and fruitless dollars in investigating Benghazi, Jan. 6 came along but was unworthy of a similarly constituted, bi-partisan investigative committee. No double standards there!
So there was a presidential election, and fearless leader not only lost by a significant 7 million votes, but also managed to lose in that arcane and ought-to-be superfluous body known as the Electoral College. Aside: how can some still argue the need for same to ward of the “tyranny of the majority,” when the nation is still reeling from years of popular-vote minority Republican rule, as in gerrymandered control in so many states, vastly antidemocratic and disproportionate representation in the Senate, the seating of so many narrow-minded judges in the federal courts right up to and including the Supremes, and irrefutable evidence that trusting the popular vote would have spared us W Bush who waged an ultimately losing war in Afghanistan and never did find those elusive “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq (and Don “the Con” Trump, about whom the less is said the better?)
So what burning “problem” attracts energy on the red side of the aisle? “Reforming” election rules so that prospectively, fewer votes will be cast against them.
Even so, with the charge led by the brilliance of Taylor Greene, Boebert, Gaetz, Cruz, and stalwart hypocrite McConnell, among other invertebrates, the calculation for some is that it’s better to lend support to the architect of the Big Lie than to gracefully let that ignominious presidency and its has-been leader slide into obscurity, if not the infamy, that he and it so richly deserve.
And now, as if in his image, positioning for future career opportunity, we have truly enlightened governors DeSantis and Abbott, willing to go that extra mile in the face of the resurgence of COVID among the still considerable numbers of unvaccinated, including those ineligible under the age of 12, proscribing rules to revive the wisdom of mask-wearing mandates.
Yes, perhaps they are all bozos, but from where I sit, those certain, spineless deniers of history and enemies of common sense take the cake.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.