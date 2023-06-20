As more details emerge from Saturday’s fatal shooting involving a state trooper in neighboring Juniata County, the unbridled heroism of those troopers who responded, including one who made the ultimate sacrifice, comes into focus.
State police leaders confirmed on Sunday that 29-year-old Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed and Lt. James Wagner, 45, was critically wounded in separate incidents that began near the Lewistown Barracks.
We will likely never know what led Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, to arrive at the barracks on Saturday morning.
According to State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris, Stine started shooting at police cruisers at the barracks. After they fled the scene, troopers initiated a large-scale search to locate the suspect.
Lt. Col. George Bivens, also of the state police, went up in a helicopter to oversee the search. Bivens said the suspect, “seemed to be setting our people up for potential ambush.”
According to official reports, Wagner located Stine less than two hours after the initial shooting and was critically wounded in Mifflintown. Rougeau, police said, was later “ambushed” and killed by a gunshot through the windshield of his patrol car as he drove. Police did not discover Rougeau had been shot until after the manhunt ended.
To protect and serve.
That is often the cliche expectation the general public has of the police. On Saturday, it was reality.
Bivens said the suspect was located driving through a field toward a store and a restaurant, where customers were in a parking lot.
According to Bivens, troopers placed themselves in between the people and the suspect and forced him away from the business.
“What I witnessed ... was one of the most intense, unbelievable gunfights I have ever witnessed,” Bivens said, rightfully praising troopers for “launching an aggressive search despite the fact that they were facing a weapon that ‘would defeat any of the body armor that they had available to them.’”
It can be easy to forget the risks that our first responders — law enforcement personnel, firefighters, and others — take on each time they leave home. Some days are benign.
But that can change in an instant, and everything changes in the snap of a finger.
Rougeau is the 161st state trooper killed in the line of duty.
“Bravery and honor best describe these troopers, and we will hold their heroic actions in our hearts and minds forever,” the Fraternal Order of Police president Joseph Regan praised in a social media post, a sentiment we can all echo right now.
