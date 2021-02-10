When some Bucknell students were a bit reckless at the start of the fall semester with their actions during a global pandemic, University president John Bravman laid down the law.
The message got across then. It is clear Bravman is hoping a similar message makes a difference now.
Four days into the delayed spring semester, Bravman shut down in-person instruction for at least a week at the Lewisburg campus due to a rise in active cases on campus and sharp increase in the number of students in isolation.
As of Tuesday morning, Bucknell was reporting 34 active cases on campus, including 33 students. Just as troubling are the 138 students in isolation — up 16 in one day — a total that represents 62 percent of space the university has allocated to isolate students.
A possible return to in-person learning next week will be determined later this week.
The university is being proactive and aggressive to manage spread on campus, but also to limit community spread in Union County. All students are required to take a weekly COVID-19 tests throughout the month of February. March testing protocols are being worked out.
The university has already sent students home for the remainder of the spring semester for violating protocol, Bravman said.
“As the result of poor individual choices, our campus is already at risk for not completing the semester in person. Whether or not other schools are experiencing something similar does not matter. ‘Mask up or pack up!’ has never been more important and will be enforced,” Bravman said in an email to the campus community.
Bravman also added additional directives: Students must not gather in groups indoors, face coverings are required at all times in common areas of residence halls and everywhere else on campus, in-person student activities including athletics are canceled.
These restrictions are needed Bravman said, and we agree, because “student compliance is falling.”
Bucknell and nearby Susquehanna University did an admirable job in the spring semester with controlling the spread of COVID-19 across campus and into the community. Students want to be on campus, but doing so requires a level of accountability and responsibility.
We saw those things in the fall. We must continue to see them now. Kudos for President Bravman for his powerful, substantive message, which we would all be wise to heed.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.