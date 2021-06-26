Recently, on a trip to Williamsport, I noticed that the roadside was strewn with debris from White Deer to the north of the local landfill. From what I could see, the trash was mostly remnants of plastic bags and occasional plastic bottles. The litter, I assumed, was trash that had escaped from the landfill.
Our lives have not always been so filled with trash. Not so long ago our milk was delivered to the door in glass bottles. Soda came in glass bottles which we returned to the store in exchange for our two-cent deposit.
We carried groceries home in baskets and later, in paper bags. I don’t recall any uprising against these practices. Nobody demanded more products for one-time use followed by paying for their disposal. Single-use items have added to the municipality’s cost of maintaining landfills. Looking back, it seems that glass bottles and paper bags were replaced overnight. Plastic was here to stay, and stay, and stay.
Those plastic bags and bottles we have thrown away are still out there. They may be disintegrating slowly and releasing toxic chemicals into the ground in the process, or they may be breaking down as they float in some waterway on their way to our oceans. The eight to 10 million tons entering our oceans annually kill one million sea birds, 100,000 marine mammals, and who knows how many smaller but necessary living species. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch has grown to twice the size of Texas.
The life of plastic has an unhealthy, dangerous beginning. Plastic is made from fossil fuels, mainly fracked gas. The fracking process requires large amounts of freshwater, loaded with any of 100 toxic chemicals, and pumped into wells under pressure. It is more than possible that some of that poisoned water will seep into the groundwater, even into your family’s well. Negative health effects, including cancer, respiratory problems, and premature births have been documented among those living near fracking wells.
It gets worse from there. Ethane, a component of natural gas, is processed in a cracker plant. There, it is super-heated and combined with more chemicals. Cracker plants are among the most polluting of any industry, expose workers and neighbors to emitted chemicals causing cancer, birth defects, and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.
We use plastic containers, which are combinations of fossil fuel derivatives and harmful chemicals, to store our food. What could possibly go wrong?
But there is hope. Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Alan Lowenthal have introduced The Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act of 2021 (BFFPPA) in both houses of Congress. The act would: 1. Strengthen environmental justice, 2. Test reuse and refill Programs, 3. Hold companies accountable for their products, 4. Incentivize good design, 5. Require real recycling, 6. Reduce toxins, 7. Reduce pollution, 8. Reduce single-use, 9. Manage our own waste.
Despite its positive impact on our health and the planet, however, getting the votes needed to pass it will be challenging. According to Open Secrets, the fossil fuel industry’s lobbying and campaign donations to Congress totaled $359,165.917 in 2017-2018. That is 13 times the amount spent by environmental groups. Here in Pennsylvania, legislators received $5.2 million from the gas industry in 2017. Could this explain why Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a law prohibiting municipalities from banning single-use plastic bags? Cities, where bans exist, have seen decreased problems with bags blocking storm drains and decreases in municipal waste.
Before microwaves, TV dinners came in aluminum trays. Similar reusable containers could be produced today, sterilized after every use, and reused by delis and take-out restaurants. Food-service providers could charge a deposit on the container. In restaurants, we eat from plates and silverware that someone else has used. Why not do the same for takeout containers?
A quick internet search of “ways to decrease your plastic footprint,” shows how you can break free from plastic pollution. The Plastic Free July, begun in Australia in 2011, is now a global movement (www.plasticfreejuly.org). Next month, and for the rest of your life, you can participate with millions across the world.
Lana Gulden, President of Susquehanna Valley Progress, is involved in numerous environmental and civic organizations in the area.