The voters in Columbia, Montour, Snyder, Northumberland, and part of Luzerne counties have the historic opportunity to bridge the political divide when they pick a replacement state Senator on Tuesday.
Our politics lately have become very divisive and uncivil. We need to bridge this political divide now before it gets worse.
In the 50-seat Pennsylvania State Senate, the Democratic Party controls 22 seats and the Republican Party has firm majority control for the next two years with 27 seats. Therefore the results of this special election will not change who controls the agenda in the state Senate for the next two years.
So regardless of your political registration, why not try to bridge the political divide and vote for Libertarian Party candidate: Thomas Anderson? No career Republican politician like the local Republican party nominee and no liberal-progressive Democrat can bridge this divide. Thomas J. Anderson will help to keep both major parties in check.
Libertarians are strong supporters of all of your civil liberties including but not limited to: Freedom of religion, the rights of parents to raise their children, and of course your historic rights to “keep and bear arms.” Libertarians promote limited government, non-violence, and personal responsibility.
A vote for either of the major party candidates is to move our society closer to possible civil war.
Do you want that on your conscience? Your choice. Choose carefully.
Ralph E. Schumacher,
Bloomsburg