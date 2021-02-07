I had the privilege of working with families living in poverty during my career with Head Start programs. I saw firsthand families’ daily struggles to provide basic needs. My Head Start families lived in relative poverty, meaning their income was 50% below average U.S. household incomes. The Federal Poverty Guideline for 2020 for a family of four is $26,200 or less. This is called relative poverty. In developing countries, 24,000 people die daily because they cannot maintain food, shelter, or health care. This is called absolute poverty. There are people in our valley who tell me we have no families in poverty. Their perspective is of absolute poverty.
Head Start is a successful program, however, it’s only one piece of the puzzle to stabilize environments and sustain self-sufficiency for families. During some research, I discovered Dr. Ruby Payne’s book, A Framework for Understanding Poverty. It was a paradigm shift that altered every aspect of my work on poverty. I became a certified Bridges Out of Poverty trainer. Dr. Payne’s definition of poverty is “the extent to which one does without resources.” Money is only one of eleven resources needed for a better life. When individuals are under-resourced to the extent that they spend most of their time and energy trying to keep their heads above water, their daily life becomes dominated by putting out proverbial fires. Rather than spending time and energy to build resources for a better future, they are trying to stabilize their unstable world, and end up stuck in poverty.
Poverty is a complex problem that demands a comprehensive approach. And therein lies the challenge. A single program or even a set of programs will not resolve poverty because there are many variables. Bridges is not a program. It is a set of constructs that can be applied in many settings, such as healthcare and criminal justice systems, social services, and faith-based organizations. During Bridges Out of Poverty workshops we explore life resources, language registers and hidden rules to help community members to work with families in poverty.
The program Getting Ahead in the Valley is a community initiative offered to low-income individuals ready to begin moving from poverty toward stability and self-sufficiency. Getting Ahead is offered in 48 states and 7 countries. Sharing the Bridges concepts, certified facilitators guide participants through the 19-week curriculum and develop plans for stability. Last fall, we celebrated the third group of Getting Ahead graduates. Upon graduation, participants enroll in six sessions of financial literacy classes provided by Members Choice Financial Credit Union. Graduates may also choose an additional six weeks of Nutrition Links provided by Penn State Extension. A key factor in the success of the program is matching each participant with an Ally from the community. An Ally is an intentional friend and mentor who provides guidance and support as their graduate strives to build resources and reach goals.
Program goals are:
n Move individuals from poverty to self-sufficiency.
n Reduce social costs related to crime, violence, poor health, and welfare.
n Strengthen educational attainment and job skills.
n Improve on-the-job productivity.
n Revitalize neighborhoods.
n Build sustainable communities where everyone can live well.
I’ve been asked how helping folks in poverty would help our community. People at the bottom of the economic ladder are not the only ones in trouble. Economic insecurity among low-wage workers and the middle class threatens the viability of our communities. The number of communities qualifying as distressed is growing; middle-class stability has been tested, the median household income has stagnated since the late 1970s, the working class is slipping into situational poverty, using safety-net resources to keep afloat, and upward mobility has stalled for most of us.
Is your community at risk? Are free/reduced school lunches are at 50% or more, lost manufacturing, is there rising food insecurity and more temporary or part-time jobs? Is there a growing number of rent-to-own shops, buy here/pay here car dealers and a lack of affordable housing?
Communities that use the Bridges constructs and support Getting Ahead initiatives recognize that to address poverty effectively we must engage the entire community. Together we can identify and face the problems in our community. Become a part of the solution.
Rose Williams is the Founder of Getting Ahead Foundation She can be contacted at rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org.