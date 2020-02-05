BrightFarms, the new hydroponic greenhouse located along Route 522 between Selinsgrove and Middleburg has quickly established itself as a good community partner.
The farm, located in Penn Township, covers 280,000 square feet of Pawling Station, the economic development center that sat largely vacant until buildings began going up over the last four years. When the facility is fully operational it will employ 50 Valley residents and annually produce 2 million pounds of produce, ranging from arugula to spinach. The farm will supply produce for Giant Stores and other markets up and down the East Coast.
That is good news for healthy eaters, those looking for a job and the tax base of Snyder County.
There is more good news emerging from the farm’s opening.
BrightFarms donated its first 5,000 pounds of salad greens grown at the new facility to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is a non-profit that serves 27 counties in central Pennsylvania. According to its website, the food bank serves 135,000 people monthly and executive director Joe Arthur said what food the bank provides to people is important.
“We want to make sure our neighbors in need are eating healthy food. We care about the product we provide,” Arthur said at BrightFarms’ ribbon-cutting last week.
In addition to the generous donation of produce, BrightFarms is proving to be a good neighbor to those living near the facility. When the building went online, a clear and wide-reaching orange glow emerged from the facility that was noticeable in the night sky throughout Snyder County.
Those who live directly across 522 from the plant say it is clearly noticeable, but many say they don’t mind.
BrightFarms CEO Steve Platt said his company will do what it can to reduce as much light as possible. Large curtains have been installed around the newly opened hydroponic greenhouse.
“We won’t have light pollution. There will be no glow,” he said.
BrightFarms is not alone in its community outreach. Many long-standing Valley businesses have done so for years and continue. It is the price of doing business, and the Valley is lucky so many are willing to reach out in a multitude of ways.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.