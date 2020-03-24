Henry Truslow (Letter to the Editor, March 20) is absolutely correct. UPMC came to Sunbury with big fanfare of making the Sunbury Hospital better than ever, instead they shut it down. After much discussion with Sunbury and government officials UPMC still pulled the plug.
The Sunbury Hospital should be turned into a veteran’s center. This would be a prime time and situation for UPMC and government to make this change. Currently vets need to travel to Wilkes-Barre or go west to Hollidaysburg for treatment and doctor visits.
Everything Truslow said is right and this would be the time for us to reactivate the Sunbury Hospital. Thanks Truscow for wising us up.
Max Bossert,
West Milton