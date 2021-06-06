Problems from COVID-19 have been felt by everyone. This is true with keeping doctor visits.
Many appointments were canceled, and people had no idea when another one would occur. Then there was a choice to have a doctor’s visit from the comfort of your home — a safe, with no travel needed and no contact with other patients in waiting rooms. Telehealth has been key to keeping people healthy and safe during COVID-19.
It helped people see a doctor when seeing them face to face was not a choice. Telehealth doctor visits can be scary for those afraid of the idea of using technology to talk with their doctor. Virtual visits with a doctor are not meant to replace all in-person care. But during COVID-19 isolation, telehealth visits gave patients a way to get in touch with their doctor. This lets medical needs be taken care of while lowering the risk of catching the virus — a great way to see a doctor.
Telehealth is providing health care services using technology to talk to someone in your doctor’s office. It is used to help detect a health problem, give care, and stop sickness. The reward of telehealth is a great way to treat health issues from the comfort of home. Even more so for people that have quite a few doctors’ visits a year, making it hard to get to every appointment. Telehealth visits can happen by phone and email, apps, and web browsers.
People have been able to keep appointments for over a year this way. Even though the idea of telehealth has been around for some time. Unfortunately, not every American has access to technology. Many people have health issues such as hearing and vision loss. Mental illness can prevent a person from using this process to get health care.
There are times when an in-person visit is a must. Especially for people with many health issues and those that suffer from being alone. This is when an in-person visit is key. What if a doctor needs to have a difficult talk with a patient? This might be a bad test result or the need to talk about an end-of-life discussion? It is hard to replace the need to hold a patient’s hand when this happens, and an in-person visit is more fitting. Or the patient’s needs cannot be met from a living room.
If you feel Telehealth is a good choice for you or your loved one, ask your doctor’s office how to plan this kind of appointment. Getting good health care starts with improving how easily you can visit your doctor, even better if that means never leaving your couch.
Jayme Hile,
Winfield