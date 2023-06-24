A lot of people have the right idea when it comes to voting in Pennsylvania, where the object of any election should be to get as many registered voters to legally cast ballots and get them counted as quickly as possible.
While the commonwealth has made progress in recent years — yes, expanding no-excuse mail-in ballots was and still is a good idea — but work remains. Many still find ways to put up roadblocks, making excuses that can be solved with commonsense solutions already part of the discussion.
Dialogue about opening Pennsylvania’s primary elections to independent and third-party voters is continuing in Harrisburg. This week, fair election advocates pushed for a way for 1.3 million voters not affiliated with one of the two main political parties into the election process in the primary, when far too many races in Pennsylvania are settled.
The 1.3 million voters represent about 15 percent of the state’s electorate that are, in some ways, disenfranchised in primary elections. They are barred from participation unless there is a special election or ballot referendum.
“I’m an independent and I can tell you right now, we decide every election in this country and in this state. Every close election is decided by independents,” Jeremy Gruber, senior vice president with the advocacy group Open Primaries, said during a hearing this week.
Pennsylvania is clearly in the minority. There are 41 states with varied types of open primaries.
There are bipartisan proposals in the state House and Senate now that would open primaries to the non-party affiliates only. At the polls, voters would select the party election they want to participate in, either the Democrat or Republican ticket. Some estimated this week opening primaries could see a 10 percent increase in turnout.
That means candidates need to be more engaged with a larger audience earlier in the process.
It means more voters would get to be part of the process. It means a better, more diverse electorate.
Election officials are smart, well-meaning people. It is understandable another 1.3 million voters might cause a blip at first, but these officials can handle the increase in turnout. They did an admirable job in 2020 with a huge turnout then, despite having their hands tied by ridiculous rules that prohibited them from processing votes — not counting them, but getting them ready to count — well ahead of the election.
The process and how to work around the increased turnout is something we should be able to support.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.