Since Bernie Sanders entered national politics and Alexandra Ocasia-Cortez joined him, we have been inundated with claims of socialism, epithets of socialism, parades in favor of socialism and so forth.
But what is socialism? Does it mean that one wants decent education, housing, retirement and health care for the population? Is this what Joe Hill was after? Rosa Luxemburg? Edward Bernstein? Yes, but…. socialists also want social, that is state ownership of the means of production, that is to say, they wanted all economically significant entities in finance, manufacturing, commerce, natural resources and agriculture to be owned by the state.
They wanted all of these state enterprises to be managed by workers’ councils. All of these enterprises would be managed for the betterment of society as a whole, not just for owners or shareholders.
How many individuals in the U.S. actually want or argue for this? One thousand? Twelve hundred? And where are they — a few in universities, some more in defunct timber and mining towns, and probably hundreds in abandoned manufacturing areas in older cities.
One of Bernie’s major initiatives as mayor of Burlington, Vermont, was “public-private partnerships,” an initiative also introduced by the free enterprise Republican mayor of Greenville, South Carolina — hardly a raving socialist!
The point of this is to say that neither Bernie nor Ocasio-Cortez knows what socialism actually is. It appears to be simply a device for separating oneself from the “concerned but confused” muddle in the middle.
Democratic socialism means that one wants to achieve socialism by means of democratic processes. It is differentiated from revolutionary socialism, which, obviously, seeks to achieve socialism by means of an armed struggle. No one in the current political scene in the U.S. has faintly suggested either. What they argue for is not democratic socialism but rather social democracy.
Social democracy uses democratic means to achieve for society good education, good health care, adequate infrastructure, housing for all, etc. It is a system in which individuals work together, through social institutions such as government, social organizations, and foundations to achieve desirable economic and social things they cannot achieve individually. It is the model of the Nordic world and not that of Cuba and Venezuela. I once asked two economists in Sweden what is the secret to the success of their economy: The labor party? Cooperation between labor and government? They said “no,” the key element was the Wahlenberg family. They owned many of the major firms and mines in Sweden and managed it with the well-being of society as an objective. Not socialism, not capitalism, no — something else.
My gripe with Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez is that by bringing socialism into the U.S. political discussion, they have opened the discussion to Republican charges that they are bringing communism into the U.S. debate. The rest of us are forced to stand on the sidelines and listen to this nonsense about socialism and communism when the discussion ought to be about political institutions and processes that meet the needs of the people rather than the egos of sadly ignorant political actors.
Peter Karl Kresl is a retired professor of economics at Bucknell University.