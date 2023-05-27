The debt ceiling crisis manufactured by the MAGA Republican Party, if it goes to default, will send the U.S. into chaos with social security and military checks held up, stocks and 401K accounts plummeting, and international confidence in the U.S. dollar crashed.
As former President Donald Trump stated, we should default on our debt. A chaotic recession would help Trump get elected. This is a “Burn it all down and trust us to rebuild it right” strategy that would put the U.S. into serious decline that could eventually have the Yuan replace the dollar as the basis for international loan guarantee.
China loves this manufactured “shoot us in our own foot” idiocy.
This destructive approach does not Make America Great Again! What has made America great has been civil bipartisanship and political statesmanship. Democrats backed Eisenhower in building the interstate highway system. Republicans backed Kennedy during the “Bay of Pigs” crisis.
Republicans need to drop suicidal tactics to get what they want. Both parties need to work across the aisle to make America greater and we, the people, need to vote for those that lead this bipartisanship.
Those in the GOP who favor diminishing America with a debt default need to be booted out of office in November 2024. In the meantime we can only hope our president will bring us back from the brink of disaster.
Jay Jones,
Danville