Fred Keller and Dan Meuser, shame on both of you. Two years ago, you both raised your right hands and swore an allegiance to the U.S Constitution. Recently you both proudly signed your names to the Texas lawsuit questioning the very legitimacy of how Pennsylvania and three other states tabulate their votes. It is only proper that the Supreme Court dismissed that frivolous lawsuit without standing.
That both of you would endorse the attempt to dismiss millions of voters in a free and fair election is very close to sedition. You both have not taken your oath to the Constitution seriously and neither of you seem to exhibit any respect for the voters of Pennsylvania or your constituents.
Next month you both will again raise your right hands and repeat the oath. We now have evidence that the words and the ceremony will mean nothing to either of you.
I ask the voters this: Two years from now remember this time. Let’s make it a goal to elect two representatives who will get emotional at a swearing in ceremony that places the awesome responsibility upon you for your pledge to the very piece of paper that has made us the greatest country in the world.
Way too many have given their lives after they took their oath to the Constitution and the country to watch you two simply play politics.
Stanley Share,
Milton