Michael Pascucci understands that too many people fail to reach their potential not because of a lack of ability, but rather a lack of opportunity. The Bucknell University graduate isn’t talking right place, right time kinds of opportunity, but falling behind because of something out of control, like a ZIP code or financial status.
Pascucci wants to change that. He’s putting his money — a lot of his money — behind that change.
The Bucknell University graduate this week delivered the largest one-time commitment in university history when he announced a $40 million gift to his alma mater. Of the colossal donation to BU, $30 million will go to fund a scholarship program in his family’s name and the other $10 will go to upgrade the facilities at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
At a time when college costs are exploding, Pascucci’s donation is individually priceless. While there is a significant number of dollars involved, the impact those numbers can have on future Bucknellians is immeasurable.
“I feel that life is up to the individual, that what you do with your own life is your choice,” Pascucci says. “But everyone doesn’t get the same chances or have the opportunity to do their best. If the only reason some students can’t go to Bucknell is because of finances, then I want to help them have a chance. What they do at Bucknell is strictly up to them, but I want them to get that shot.”
Pascucci took advantage of his shot. The first member of his family to attend college, Pascucci said he was pushed to achieve academic greatness by his father, whose education ended in grade school.
He turned a Bucknell education — he is a 1958 BU grad with a degree in finance — into a lucrative career, including founding a television station, a golf club and automobile leasing and finance companies.
“There are students who we want at Bucknell today who can’t come because of financial issues; I want to be part of the equation that eliminates that,” Pascucci said. “The more financial aid we can offer to students in the future, the better — and the better the students we’re going to get, who will help Bucknell maintain the high standard it already has.
The starting line isn’t the same for everyone, so the race isn’t always fair. Pascucci is making sure to give those who need it a helping hand to create a dream he turned into a reality decades ago.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.