The impact and success of the Small Business Development Center at Bucknell University have certainly been confirmed over the past year when the organization helped launch 40 new local businesses.
While that is the job of the Bucknell SBDC and those like it across the nation, it is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to what the right tools can do for the right person at the right time.
Steve Stumbris, the Bucknell SBDC’s executive director, has the justification to tout the local SBDC as “a real standout” as a series of those standouts have been recognized during this week’s National Small Business Development Week.
Even as businesses continued to struggle over the past year — year two of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Lewisburg-based center just added to its already impressive resume by helping the 40 new businesses paired with the quick success of StartUp Danville, which has helped create 50 jobs in and around Montour County.
Small business development centers across the nation provide numerous services to help entrepreneurs get moving. These include no-cost, one-on-one consultation sessions, an engineering development service — the local program in partnership with Bucknell’s College of Engineering — a series of training options and a broad scope of networking.
The local center is not alone in its success and reach. The Pennsylvania SBDC delivered more than 90,000 hours of no-fee consulting last year. Since 1980, the state’s SBDC helped raise more than $4.49 billion in start-up and expansion capital for more than 35,422 companies.
“We harness resources and intellectual capacity of the university,” Stumbris said. “It takes hardly anything for a business owner or aspiring entrepreneur to connect with us. They just need to ask for assistance.”
Obviously, there are countless reasons young businesses fail, from finances and market challenges to bad timing and poor management. The Bucknell SBDC is able to offer the expertise and tools to give boosts where needed and a direction to avoid the landmines that have led the downfall of too many dreams.
Sometimes, as Steve Stumbris said, all you have to do is ask.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.