Local residents are very concerned that Bucknell’s solar panel proposal will put 5,000 solar panels on eight acres of the beautiful park-like setting on the Bucknell Golf Course.
We strongly support this proposal. Our only objection is its placement. Bucknell has alternative sites. The Abbey Lane site is a meadow for bees and Monarch Butterflies, both at risk for extinction. This large construction project would destroy their habitats with no guarantee they would return. Smoketown Road is very busy. Vehicles, runners, walkers and cyclists sometimes 20 bikers, choose the golf course road because of its natural beauty. Bucknell recently spent a $300,000 grant to improve wetlands, ponds and a stream. How sad to add a large scale commercial solar power facility in residential zoning. Due to the terrain the panels will be fully exposed.
Lewisburg has few parks, all very small. Lewisburg does not have a municipal golf course. Bucknell provides one that is 100 percent open to the public. The course, dining room and children’s summer classes are available to the community. Other municipalities lucky enough to have a course use taxpayer dollars for support. Ours is fully funded by Bucknell.
If Bucknell would select its alternative locations, we could preserve this natural beauty and have a fabulous solar site, the best of both worlds. We enthusiastically support solar, wind and all conservation; however, this proposal is akin to placing eight acres of ugliness in the middle of New York City’s Central Park.
Tina Morris,
Lewisburg