In 2018, Pennsylvania had the highest rate of early death from combustion-related air pollution (ozone and fine airborne particles) in America. More of these early deaths were due to air pollution produced in Pennsylvania than from pollution arriving from other states.
So why are our legislators subsidizing methane-to-plastic factories that will negatively impact the health of Pennsylvanians and cause more combustion-related deaths?
Royal Dutch Shell, one of the wealthiest corporations in the world, was given a tax break of $1.6 billion over 25 years to build its Beaver County facility. Each job will be subsidized by $2.7 million of taxpayers’ money. The state House has passed HB1100, part of Energize PA. The state Department of Revenue estimates the tax credit in HB1100 is worth an average of $2.2 million annually per new petrochemical facility.
Please tell your senator and representative you do not want your tax money used to subsidize these rich corporations, especially at the expense of public health of Pennsylvanians. Is $2.7 million per job worth it? We already are dying early from combustion-related deaths more than any other state in the nation. How does this attract young families to move to Pennsylvania and help create a vibrant economy for the future?
Judith C. Marvin,
Lewisburg