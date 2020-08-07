Calling this “our moment to imagine,” Joe Biden has announced an economic plan that focuses on the middle class, working families, and small businesses. The guiding principle behind the plan, says Biden – “We must reward work as much as we’ve rewarded wealth.”
The plan begins with a very basic idea. “When we spend taxpayers’ money,” says Biden, “when the federal government spends taxpayers’ money, we should use it to buy American products and support American jobs.”
Under the plan, America will invest $400 billion to purchase products and materials the nation needs to modernize its infrastructure, replenish critical stockpiles, and enhance national security. Clean energy technologies will be funded. So will the effort to fight climate change.
Biden’s plan also looks beyond today’s economy. The former vice president has proposed a $300 billion research and development initiative to provide America with a competitive edge in new industries where global leadership has yet to be established, industries like battery technology, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology.
Biden knows there is more to a strong economy than manufacturing and innovation. Young families need child care. Many of us care for aging parents. Affordable health care is an issue for all of us. Build Back Better — Biden’s plan for economic recovery — addresses these and many other issues.
Biden knows the road ahead will be tough, but says, “I’m an optimist for one reason above all others. I know the history and heart of this country…Americans will never let their country down.”
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury