Companion bills in the state House and Senate clearly have the best intentions — increase student access to school counselors, psychologists and social workers.
The bills, House Bill 1500, referred to committee on May 23 and Senate Bill 749, referred to committee on June 10, set the ratio of students to a counselor at 250 to 1. That is a higher standard than currently exists in all Valley school districts, where the ratios range from 279 to 426 students for every certified counselor.
There is no question that in today’s hyperactive, social, stressful, and sadly, abusive environment, many children and teenagers need someone who will listen and help guide them through difficult times.
Hiring more counselors and lowering the student-counselor ratios is certainly a wise and admirable goal, but as experienced education professionals point out, it’s a vision that collides with expense. How much will it cost, and who will pay for it?
In Pennsylvania, school counselors are required to hold a master’s degree in school counseling from an accredited institution, complete 60 hours of direct service work and obtain a minimum of 300 hours of internship or field experience, in addition to achieving minimum scores on state teaching exams.
These are all reasonable standards for the professionals who carry out counseling responsibilities in our schools, but as Mark DiRocco, the former Lewisburg Area School District superintendent who now serves as executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators points out, there are other ways to enhance the support system and provide students with more points of contact.
“If you really want to get more social workers into the school system, then perhaps not requiring it to be a certified position would be economically advantageous to school districts,” he said. “You want to try to keep it a market-based format so that districts could get more personnel for their dollars, and do outside consultants and contracts as opposed to making them employees.”
Some school districts may need to have more personnel under the direction and supervision of certified and experienced counselors, he noted. “Districts should have that option, and that might be to stretch the dollars a little bit more to bring more positions onto staff.”
That’s helpful advice that comes from experience. Lawmakers would be wise to consider these and other practical suggestions as they work toward the ultimate goal of having more personnel available to directly reach out to students in times of need.
