I have been reading a lot of these very negative remarks put in this paper under the Opinion Page of The Daily Item. I am just wondering where these people get their information. The one above “Building More Fences” made me really laugh. What was the first thing that was done at the White House — the people’s home — after the people were there in January?
I really think Nancy Pelosi put up a “very large, barbed wire” fence. Why? She wanted to be kept safe from the American people.
We are being told that this event was compared to the bombing of Pearl Harbor! What a comparison. Why not the Twin Towers and other events? Or the riots, killings that are being done every day of the week somewhere in the United States, but not reported by some in the wonderful news media.
So, to punish the American people, the president and vice president will leave the borders open for drugs, masses of diseases, crime, criminals, as the cartels are making billions on the people who leave their country, whether they make it here or not. They are making a fortune.
The White House needs protection, but not our people at the borders and the officers who are stressed and taken away from doing their job for the American people. We are going to be punished forever — those who wanted the Americans to be first. How dare we want that! These illegals should be brought to the White House and the vice president's home where there is plenty of room for them to stay.
The Democrats want total power and money over the American people. They want these undocumented immigrants to fill up all the states and then they will have the “real” votes for their party instead of using illegal ballots, machines that change the true counts, 60 for you and 40 percent for me.
It’s just unreal to think and see what is being down by the left. They are full force ahead, and be damned whoever is in our way! Also, why don’t you want voter ID? You need ID in almost every part of your life.
Marcia Rebuck,
Dornsife