Optimism is often contagious, so an investor’s purchase of the former Penn-Ocala Apartments building in downtown Shamokin has the potential to generate even more economic sparks in a city where hope for a brighter economic future continues to rise.
JRSY Properties LLC, based in Ohio, paid $515,000 to Black Belt Capital LLC for the vacant apartment building and one-time hotel at 30-36 E. Independence Street, according to Northumberland County real estate filings.
No other property along Independence Street in the city’s downtown business district has sold for a higher price, according to county records.
The investor, Abraham Knopfler, said he visited downtown Shamokin after learning about the former Penn Ocala’s availability and is now evaluating how to use residential space in the upper floors and a soon-to-be-vacant street-level storefront.
Knopfler said he prefers to invest in small towns, as opposed to larger cities.
“I love to do small neighborhoods. This is what I love to do,” he said. “With big places, there’s a lot of competition, that’s not for me.”
The building will need an estimated $600,000 to $800,000 in renovations because it has been vacant for about 25 years, according to a real estate listing on loopnet.com.
If those renovations occur, the building just might exhibit some of the grandeur it displayed when the Rennas Hotel — a luxury destination featuring mahogany finishes and leather furniture — opened within those same walls 97 years ago.
People involved in downtown facade improvement programs across the state repeatedly say that when one or more property owners begin to fix up their buildings, others are encouraged to do the same and the overall appearance of the entire district rises to a higher level.
The acquisition of this downtown property comes as the popularity of the nearby Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) continues to grow and days after officials announced plans to create a new path for off-road enthusiasts visiting the AOAA to drive into the downtown business district. Those plans will be tested during events this fall.
All of this feeds into new hope and optimism for the economic future of downtown Shamokin.
We all hope the enthusiasm building on the streets of Shamokin becomes contagious.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.