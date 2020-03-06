Editor’s Note: These are the final two commentaries from Valley students entered in The Daily Item’s Stop Cyberbullying campaign. The winning entry will be submitted to the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association to be in the running for a $500 cash price in the statewide contest.
Cyberbullying is one of the toughest battles teens face in high school, and not much can be done about it. Social media has helped amp the struggle, taking the issue to a new level. Cyberbullying is a danger to students because of its permanence, dearth of awareness, and lack of justice.
The No. 1 reason cyberbullying is harmful, is its permanence. Once something is posted online, it is game for screenshots and copies, never to be deleted, and available for thousands to see. These images are always preserved for the victim to see, re-inflicting the trauma with each viewing. Cyberbullying allows individuals from locations across the world to get involved. When someone feels cornered by negativity, they become depressed and stop caring.
It is damaging to a developing teenager to be humiliated; embarrassment is the reason many victims keep quiet, resulting in few people being aware of the situation. Unfortunately, schools such as Midd-West have lost multiple students to self-inflicted harm, allowing the administrators to prioritize this problem, drawing attention to it. Bullying forms have been placed throughout the building for students to fill out and turn into staff members to seek help.
Midd-West also operates an “Anti-bullying club,” allowing students to help each other overcome their harsh times. In addition, Midd-West also plays a part in Pennsylvania’s Safe2Say Something program, the state’s anonymous tip system. With this program, students have submitted anonymous tips about bullies, threats, and self-endangerment, allowing multiple students to receive help and support.
Not only does embarrassment play a card in cyberbullying, but so does the lack of justice. Unfortunately, too many bullies go unpunished or do not receive harsh enough punishments, allowing them to become too confident. No one likes to be punished. That is why holding bullies accountable and enforcing harsher punishments can and will help decrease the amount of cyberbullying. The friends Midd-West students lost due to depression were a result of bullying. The tragic part was no one knew what they were going through until it was too late. What happened to the bullies who told them to “go kill themselves” and they did? Nothing. Inflicting harsher punishments will cause a fear factor in bullies; they will not want to be punished. So, they will not risk getting caught.
Unfortunately, bullying cannot be stopped. However, steps can be taken to help manage bullying. Students can practice coping skills. These coping skills set boundaries with bullies, or mean teasers, allowing the victim to still have a sense of control. Schools can also take a more concentrated effort toward stopping bullying as Midd-West has tried to do; putting together clubs and offering multiple ways someone can come forward about their problems. If students feel comfortable and supported, it will help prevent depression, which will result in the suicide rate decreasing, allowing best friends to stay best friends, parents to stay parents and siblings to stay siblings.
Roseanne Hoskie is a student at Midd-West High School.