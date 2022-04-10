The revelation uncovered by The Daily Item’s reporting that the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way lost more than $138,000 hosting a concert last summer and used taxpayer funds from the Payroll Protection Program to offset the loss was very troubling.
And it makes the fact that local United Way leaders have, despite that experience, decided to dip their toes back into another concert this year really hard to understand.
The board admitted last week that it had been reluctant to release the total amount lost when The Daily Item inquired about the finances. That hesitancy to be transparent was a major concern, especially since the nonprofit relies on the community to drive its successes.
According to its most recent tax records, the GSV United Way received nearly $6 million in gifts, grants and contributions from 2015 to 2019, funds that drive the GSVUW’s vital community impact.
The 2021 Live United Live Music Festival was touted as a fundraiser for local mental health programs, an admirable outreach at any time, but particularly in this current climate. The scheduled 2022 event will benefit the David Z Foundation, a California-based group that promotes music education programs for youth and was established in September 2020 in the memory of musician David Zablidowsky following his death in July 2017.
The foundation has two programs in the Valley already. Additionally, programming from this year’s event would be predicated on profit from this summer’s scheduled show. For every $50,000 in profit, David Z would provide a new educational opportunity in the Valley.
New United Way president and CEO Adrienne Mael, who came on board after last year’s concert — planning actually started in 2019 and the 2020 show was canceled because of COVID — said she “did not think that was what we should be focusing on.” The role of the United Way, she said, is to “hold up nonprofits,” calling the sponsorship of the concert for a foundation with limited local outreach a “grey” area.
Mael is right in both of those statements.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is one of the driving forces for positive impact in the region. Its reach is expansive, defined by far more than its Priorities for Impact, which include basic needs, early childhood education, teens, behavioral health, addiction, diversity and inclusion.
The people that work there are passionate about this region and deserve support for programs that have long had a deep impact and made a difference.
A concert experience that resulted in the loss of $138,000 should be one to learn from, not one to be involved with again.
The 2022 event seems to have the potential for limited local impact, and it doesn’t fit the United Way’s normally positive narrative.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.