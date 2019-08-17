Recently my partner lost his job. He applied and obtained an employment compensation benefit. He gained another job relatively quickly.
We were told we must call the Union County Service Center to let them know. I have called them more than 200 times only to get a busy signal or a message saying wait time is more than an hour. So I tried the online chat with them and was told I would have to phone the service center.
When I reached the service center message I was asked by a recording if I would like a callback. I input yes and input the days and times four times; none were acceptable to the computer and it ended by saying I had exceeded the number of “tries.”
There does not seem to be any email address to let them know. I am totally frustrated and angry. Someone dropped the ball in the design of this “system.”
I did reach them once a month ago and the woman was surly, rude and treated me like I was a moron and a criminal.
Help.
David Ambrose,
Lewisburg