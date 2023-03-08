The first time I heard the term, “The Healthcare Industry,” I knew we were in trouble. Healthcare isn’t primarily about business; it’s about compassion and healing. It’s a caring relationship between two human beings. It’s not a profit-driven manufacturing process.
But the nation’s healthcare industry has given us what we’ve got, and our system has many problems. One of them is a crisis many folks don’t know about it. It’s called Medical Burnout, which has reached epidemic proportions in this country. What do we mean by “Burnout?” It’s a term originally coined by an American psychologist, Dr. Herb Freudenberger, around 30 years ago. The term is now generally defined as long-term, unresolvable job stress that leads to a feeling of being overwhelmed and exhausted. Individuals tend to lose any sense of personal accomplishment and they experience a sense of cynical detachment. Burnout always results from an accumulation of experiences and never about a single event. None of this is good for a healthcare provider or patient. Research has shown that burned-out providers are less productive and make a lot more mistakes. Health professionals, administrators and others in healthcare want to pretend that serious burnout doesn’t exist. But it does.
The reality is that by the end of 2021, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the physician burnout rate dramatically spiked. The overall prevalence of burnout among U.S. physicians jumped to 62.8% compared with 38.2% prior to COVID. The suicide rate for physicians is currently higher than in the general population with an average of one physician committing suicide each day in our nation. And there are similar research findings for other health care professionals as well. For example, according to a 2022 survey, half of nurses are considering leaving the profession. Many of them have been chronically anxious about catching COVID and angry at their patients who refuse to get vaccinated. Most have been long overworked and they’re angry about that too. They’re frequently asked to work extra shifts and cover more patients, which many consider unsafe. Jennifer Kennedy, the current president of the American Nurses Association recently said, “For work environments where nurses don’t have a say in their mandatory overtime, they’re short-staffed, there are not enough resources. We say, ‘Well, you just need to be more resilient.’ Well, you shouldn’t have to….” Health care professionals that work for corporations or hospitals often feel out of control because of unreasonable demands placed on them by employers.
Too much workplace stress results in an overstimulation of the limbic system in our brains, which is the biological basis for burnout. Nurses, physicians, pharmacists, technicians, and others are not superhuman and they have surpassed their tolerance for never ceasing demands to increase productivity and ever-multiplying requirements to document that productivity. First, we need to acknowledge the crisis and then we need to recognize that it’s easier to prevent burnout than it is to treat it. Sometimes, over a year away from the profession is required before a burned-out professional can return to work, and sometimes they can never return. What a waste!
How can burnout be prevented? As is true for all of us, eat healthy, get some exercise and adequate sleep. Take time out for enjoyable, creative activities as well as breaks during the workday. You know, one of the most frequent complaints I hear from nurses is, “I don’t even have time to eat or go to the bathroom!” That’s crazy. Providers should establish reasonable boundaries to avoid excessive stress so they can work in ways that are consistent with their values, not those of their corporate administrators.
Employers can help prevent burnout by making sure work is rewarding and appreciated. The work environment must be supportive of safety, productivity, and mental health. Some hospitals have established a “Burnout Officer” whose sole responsibility is making sure that employees don’t burn out.
What can patients do? Try to be a patient patient. Although seeking healthcare may be stressful for you and me, understand that the nurse, pharmacist, physician, x-ray technician, etc. are often under a great deal of stress themselves. Try not to add to that stress unnecessarily and express a little gratitude when that’s appropriate. And, obviously, get vaccinated against flu and COVID. Healthcare providers don’t want to get sick or carry sickness home to their families, because they helped someone recover from an illness that could have been prevented.
I’ve heard many tales from nurses and physicians about unvaccinated patients who came in for treatment of COVID, enraged because they couldn’t be cured!
Let’s stop burying our heads in the sand and start facing reality. Burnout is real and we can all help to reduce the problem. We can do better.
Dr. Stephen Ragusea is a clinical psychologist in Lewisburg.