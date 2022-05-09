When businesses and industries consider locating in a particular state, they look at a myriad of factors, including state and local tax rates.
Business owners or shareholders of C-corporations are especially interested in corporate net income taxes (CNIT), also known as business income taxes, that apply to gross income. When they look up those taxes in Pennsylvania, they find the second highest rate in the nation — 9.99 percent.
In an effort to lower that rate and make Pennsylvania a more appealing business destination, the state House last week adopted a bill that would reduce the CNIT tax rate to 8.99 percent for tax years 2023 and thereafter and provide trigger mechanisms — based on the health of the state’s General Fund budget surplus — to further reduce the tax rate to 7.99 percent by tax year 2025.
The bill, introduced by state Rep. Joshua D. Kail, R-15 of Beaver and Washington counties, and co-sponsored by local state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108 and David Rowe, R-85, passed by a vote of 195 to 8 last week and now moves on to the state Senate for further consideration.
“Pennsylvania simply cannot attract or maintain businesses to create good-paying jobs while imposing the second-highest corporate net income tax rate in the nation, which has not been cut since 1995,” Rowe wrote in a recent newsletter to his constituents. “Especially during times of recession, CNIT taxes are the most unreliable and volatile sources of revenue. Worse of all, they inhibit economic growth.”
In addition to the federal corporate income tax, which applies to all corporations across the nation, all but six states impose a CNIT. The states that do not impose this tax are Ohio, Wyoming, Texas, Nevada, Washington and South Dakota. Iowa has the highest CNIT levy — up to 12 percent.
All of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states have lower average CNIT rates, including New Jersey, 9 percent; Delaware, 8.7 percent; Maryland, 8.25 percent; New York, 7.1 percent; West Virginia, 7.75 percent, and obviously Ohio, which does not impose the tax.
Noting that his legislation also would provide additional tax simplification and fairness by increasing the cap for net operating loss carry forwards on taxable income, Kail said the measure provides an “invaluable step toward Pennsylvania’s rebound from the economic impacts of the global health pandemic.”
“It is critical that the commonwealth develop and implement policies to make Pennsylvania a favorable place for businesses to locate, invest and grow,” Kail wrote in a memo to his colleagues.
“Large and small,” Rowe adds, “when businesses pay lower taxes, they are more likely to create jobs, pay higher wages and invest in research, development and production.”
Our economy needs all of these, especially after the devastating effects of COVID-19. Lowering the state’s corporate income tax rate, giving existing business a break and raising the prospects for attracting new business and industry is a good place to start.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.