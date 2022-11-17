The election is over. Commercials on TV are back to selling dog food and insurance, and as someone said, “It’s all over, but for the shouting.”
In a few days America will celebrate Thanksgiving. Yet even a holiday to contemplate the luck we have being American is controversial. Family and friends will come together to hug, laugh, eat, drink, watch football and argue.
I looked up synonyms for “argue.” Here are a few: Debate, dispute, and quarrel. Yet the words reason, discuss, and explore are also synonyms. Perhaps thanks to social media like Twitter, TikTok, and too many other like platforms meant to stimulate communication we have lost that ability. Or perhaps explaining it better, many of us have lost the ability to communicate face-to-face.
A study by The American Enterprise Institute, conducted by Professor Samuel J. Abrams, concluded that 11 percent of Americans have ceased contact with friends or family because of differing political views. Interestingly, those who considered themselves progressive shunned more friends and family than study participants identifying as conservative by almost two-to-one.
Digest that the way you’d like. But while digesting your feast try to understand that like the Pilgrims, who weren’t tolerant, we are all in the same boat. At your feast, be kind, discuss rather than debate even with those “savages” that share your table.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg