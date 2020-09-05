In their letter of Aug. 7, Lee and Barb Leiby noted that Democrats were “not happy with the (Trump) election” and that “you people find fault with” Trump.
How can they find fault with someone who can spot a hoax a mile away? First, he identified the global warming hoax and more recently the coronavirus hoax which he assured us would go away in 3 days. How can they find fault with a guy who ignored our intelligence community in favor of Putin’s bunch? How can you find fault with “a stable genius” who knows more than all the generals?
And he’s clever enough to never take responsibility for anything. When the facts are interfering with his explanation he has been known to supply “alternative facts” to clarify the situation. Hard to fault that isn’t it?
Need I continue? If you are buying into all this you have been conned by the biggest con artist on the planet.
Rob Hontz,
New Columbia