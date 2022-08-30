The student loan debt forgiveness that President Biden has put into action is wrong on multiple levels. He and Nancy Pelosi both previously stated that it was not within his presidential powers to wipe out student debt, and now they have changed their minds.
When people commit to take out a loan of any kind, they also commit to paying it back in full. If people aren’t expected to be responsible for their own decisions, this society will fail. Mortgages, car loans, and credit card balances are required to be paid in full, as they are legal contracts, Loans for education are no different.
What the president has proposed is estimated to cost $500 billion or more. He has not stated any idea of how this is going to be paid for. Millions of people have paid for their education, and millions more went directly into the work force. Are they going to be taxed for other people’s debts, or are we going to add this to the deficit for our children and grandchildren to pay? Maybe the government can just print more money, fueling inflation while devaluing the dollar.
Joe Biden was not crowned king, and he cannot just make up rules by fiat. His decision is an obvious effort to buy votes at our expense. I take exception to this. He said he wanted to bring the country together. Instead of taking a moderate central course, he turned hard left!
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam