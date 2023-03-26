It seems our country’s political discourse has devolved into the use of buzzwords intended to inflame people’s passions rather than initiate a constructive conversation.
The problem with buzzwords is they do not have commonly agreed definitions. This is by design; politicians use buzzwords, not to educate, but to convey a negative attribute toward whatever they are against, in the hope that it will convince their constituents to do the same.
Below are six buzzwords our politicians use:
Woke: This word, defined as the past tense of “to wake,” culturally means being aware of the challenges minorities face in our country.
However, politically, “woke” has no meaning but instead is simply used by politicians to label as negative whatever they want us to be against. For example, in her rebuttal to our President’s SOTU speech, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, Arkansas governor, used this word to criticize over half the American public who do not support our ex-president, without defining what the word meant. No surprise, the majority of the public, particularly swing voters, independents and moderates in both parties, had no idea what she was talking about.
CRT: This initialism — it stands for Critical Race Theory — refers to the study of how racism has been woven into our laws, as explained in the book, “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein. An example is “redlining,” the practice of designating minority neighborhoods where mortgage approval and social services funding are discouraged.
CRT also means the teaching of “less-than-virtuous” events in U.S. history that don’t fit the “U.S. exceptionalism” narrative, such as the 1891 lynching of Italian immigrants back when Italians were viewed as Blacks.
However, politically, CRT has lost its meaning and instead is used by politicians to describe a plot to make white children feel guilty for being white, referred to as the “white children are snowflakes” argument.
Socialism/communism: These words are defined as economic forms of commerce where private businesses do not exist. With socialism, businesses are owned by the government; with communism, businesses are owned by the workers themselves. Think commune, or an Israeli Kibbutz as described in Acts 7:34-35.
However, politically these terms are used by politicians to label someone “un-American,” a carryover from the 1950s McCarthy era when Americans were taught to despise all things USSR without explaining why. Sadly, what Americans were not taught was that the real USSR danger was not their economic system — they could have implemented capitalism instead of communism — but their totalitarian, anti-democratic, political system.
Liberal: This word, defined as being open to progress, has lost its meaning and now, like woke, is simply used by politicians to refer to something they want us to be against. It’s also the go-to word at Fox News, as many of their headlines include this word.
Conservative: This word, defined as a preference for tradition and an aversion to change — the antonym is Progressive — has radically changed since the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault. This event, as well as continued violence against Jews, Asians, and even moderate Republicans, has caused the public to associate the word “conservative” with the extreme element of the Republican Party. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene uses this word when she describes her behavior as “mainstream conservatism.”
Clearly, we need to tell our politicians to stop using buzzwords to dumb down political discourse. After all, we’re not stupid; peppering political emails with buzzwords is both uninformative and condescending.
We also need to stop using buzzwords ourselves and instead “seek to understand” the other person’s point of view.
Finally, we need to stop teaching these buzzwords to the next generation. An example of this occurred at a June 28, 2021, protest in Watsontown. Per a Daily Item video of this event, a mother with two small children can be seen screaming “communists” to the protesters, even though the protest had nothing to do with economic systems. After a few minutes observing their mother, the children began screaming the same thing, having now been taught the word “communist” is a hate word, void of its actual meaning.
We can do better.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.