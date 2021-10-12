Letterwriters in recent editions of The Daily Item and other newspapers have argued for some version of a national voter ID card. In a July 31 letter in The Daily Item, one author claimed, “There is nothing restrictive about requiring a form of identification to vote.” Note the words “restrictive” and “requiring.” If you require something and if there are penalties for not possessing one (say being denied the right to vote), then it is by definition “restrictive.”
I have lived in Washington, Georgia, North Carolina, Kansas, New York and Pennsylvania. In every case, registering to vote required that I produce ID proving both my identity and age as well as proof that I was a resident of the state.
In a more recent Daily Item letter, another author stated that “whether or not there has been voter fraud” he does not think voter ID requirements limiting the right to vote as onerous. Here is the classic example of a solution seeking a problem. Permit my suspicion that this is just a continuation of the unproven allegation that the 2020 election was stolen. I will note that the election “was stolen” contention is always couched in the passive voice, a technique that makes clear the verb (was stolen) but leaves unclear the perpetrator of the crime — lest someone is sued should the allegation be proven false. Despite losing 60 of 61 court cases alleging election fraud (the lone win changing the distance poll workers can watch the count from 10 feet to 6), despite recounts in multiple states all of which ended with the same result, namely a Biden victory, despite the most recent results in Maricopa County, Arizona, where the recount was done by a company hand-picked by Republicans and yielded results that actually gave more votes to Biden, the drum-beat alleging fraud goes on and on and on impervious to evidence and emanating from the same source: Former President Trump. So, yes, the argument for more restrictive voting laws is not a solution to a problem but something else entirely.
And that problem is one the Republican Party is attempting to deal with by making it more difficult for people who are less likely to support Trump to vote. Does anyone really believe that if Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were bastions of Republican strength that there would be a push for yet more voter ID requirements? Roughly 11% of voting-age Americans (most located in urban areas) do not have government-provided picture ID — without the existence of an official government voter ID card being added to the mix. Some states accept one form of ID for proof of residency but not others. The difference between one form of ID being accepted over another is often about which group of people are likely to hold a particular card. In Texas, for example, a concealed carry permit is sufficient for voting ID purposes.
In the not-so-distant past — Reconstruction through the Jim Crow era (1866-1964) — a series of laws successfully prevented African Americans from voting. Coincidentally, none of them used any words relating to race and yet race was exactly the focus. There was the infamous “grandfather clause” permitting voting if one’s grandfather had been permitted to vote, which made voting for the sons and grandsons of former slaves impossible but left voting rights for whites intact. There were literacy tests in which a prospective voter (nearly always an African American or an immigrant) was made to read a portion of the state constitution or another document and then pass a competency test on what he/she had read. (Just for giggles, here in Pennsylvania, there have been five versions of the state constitution — 1776, 1790, 1838, 1874, and 1968. How many of us have read even one version?)
As for the two gentlemen cited earlier who favor a presumably federal government-issued ID, I can only assume that the identity card they favor will come at government expense to ensure each of us has equal opportunity to apply and that the federal government will reimburse the applicant for the cost of all documents (birth certificate, driver’s license, et.al.) necessary to prove eligibility to vote? To place the cost of proof beyond what is already a state requirement onto the individual is arguably a poll tax, the last technique of Southern whites to hinder the sons and daughters of former slaves from voting.
Since the 2020 election and Trump’s defeat, there has been more mischief afoot than simply government-issued ID cards. Efforts to limit mail-in ballots, limit voting hours, limit the number of polling places, and permit state legislatures to overturn popular vote counts all aim toward the same goal, namely the undermining of our “democratic” republic.
Joseph R. Fischer lives in Northumberland.