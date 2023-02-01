The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) bypass project is building a fan club, not only among those who have been shaving minutes off their daily commutes since last summer but also among those who enjoy taking walks along sidewalks near their homes or spending spring and summer evenings on their front porches.
Preliminary traffic studies released by the state Department of Transportation this week show that the northern section of the bypass, which opened to traffic in early July, is doing what it was designed to do — move through traffic efficiently between Northumberland and Snyder counties and reduce the number of vehicles, especially trucks, from the streets of local communities.
Recent traffic count estimates show that the CSVT river bridge, which links Route 15 just south of Winfield with Routes 147 and 405 in Point Township, is carrying about 12,000 vehicles per day, including 3,100 trucks.
The traffic flow changes are especially welcome in Northumberland, which has endured the rumble of thousands of trucks a day along Duke Street for decades.
According to the new traffic report, daily truck volume has dropped 75 percent in Northumberland. Overall, daily total traffic volume is down 40 percent in Northumberland since the northern section opened in early July, according to the PennDOT report.
Along Route 15, just south of Lewisburg, daily overall traffic and the number of trucks have both dropped 30 percent in the past seven months. Traffic reductions on Route 45 in Montandon have totaled 10 percent for daily traffic volume and about 20 percent for truck traffic.
“I am pleased that the preliminary data shows that the new roadway is removing through traffic from local communities as anticipated,” said Eric High, PennDOT’s district executive. “Separating the through traffic from local traffic helps to reduce congestion and accommodate growth, while also improving safety.”
That’s especially true on community streets where people live, walk their dogs, cross streets to visit neighbors or businesses or simply want to enjoy a quiet evening on their front porch.
The construction of the southern section of the bypass, which will redirect through traffic around the busy Routes 11-15 business strip in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf, is expected to be completed in 2027.
The fan club for this $900 million highway project will likely continue to grow significantly after the southern section opens. That’s when local residents will begin to enjoy using the existing four lanes of Routes 11-15 to visit their favorite businesses and restaurants, without all of that traffic.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.