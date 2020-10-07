Once every four years, we are inundated with political signs. This year we also have the BLM signs as well. Black Lives Matter is not what many think it is. It is thought to be the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans, especially African Americans. This all sounds well and good, but look into the background of this organization which was founded by committed Marxists. One of the founders, Patrisse Cullors, proudly stated in a 2015 video that Black Lives Matter is not about justice, it is about destroying America. Go to this website (https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jun/25/patrisse-cullors-black-lives-matter-co-founder-fea/) to see more.
Ms. Cullers and co-founder Alicia Garza proudly proclaim to be organizers, trained Marxists and well versed on ideological theories. When a cop shoots and kills a Black person, the media is all over it, but where are they when gang shootings in major cities kill hundreds of Blacks each year by other Blacks?
Remember these cities: Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kenosha, Seattle, and Los Angeles to name a few. Remember that 179 statues were destroyed because the BLM proclaims that these statues represent racism. Painting “Black Lives Matter” on public streets is not racism?
These riots have cost this country in excess of $1 billion.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg