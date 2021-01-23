When you call each other “patriots,” you’re commending fellow terrorists or terrorist sympathizers.
When you deplore “fake news,” you’re hating on real news.
When you complain about “Democrats” stealing the election, you’re referring to the majority of fellow Americans — Democrat and Republican alike — who saw the country heading down the wrong path and voted for Joe Biden to steer us back on course.
When you say you’re fighting for “democracy,” you mean you’re fighting to break with America’s democratic tradition and install Trump, in North Korean style, as Dear Leader.
The media has been making excuses for you. They say it’s not your fault. You’ve been misled by the leaders you trust. They say it’s not Trump’s fault. The conspiracy theories were swirling long before he entered politics — he was a mere opportunist who capitalized on the trend. They say it’s not your local leaders’ fault — like Fred Keller who fueled the flames by regurgitating Trump’s lies of election fraud. He just wanted to stay in favor with his constituents, in order to get re-elected in two years, and so went along for the ride. Others I’ve talked to say that bringing fellow citizens like you back to reason is a hopeless endeavor. They dismiss you as a gullible bunch who will only hear what you want to hear. I call bullshit. I know you’re good people. I know you’re smart. I know you can be better.
You can ignore me. You can retreat, as usual, to your like-mined clique or online forums to indulge in fantasies. But why? Instead, how about advocating the changes you wish to effect in this country in a way that doesn’t disenfranchise seven million fellow American voters.
Want to clamp down on illegal immigration? Then hold the big companies who lure them here with jobs accountable for taking those jobs away from you. Want to abolish Obamacare? Then make a reasoned argument as to how it’s failing, how it could be fixed, or why it must be repealed. You’d be surprised at the allies you’d find among those who you thought were “on the other side.” There’s so much you can do in our precious democracy to advance your beliefs without resorting to divisive rhetoric and violence.
It’s hard to admit when you’re wrong, especially after having dug your heels in for so long. But look at what you’ve done to your country by living in a concocted reality. Look at the damage you’re doing out here in objective reality. Fueled by the lies of a losing President, the Capitol building in Washington D.C., was ransacked by a mob — your mob. If we were to let you have it your way and drag us further down this path, our nation would descend into a cesspool of civil war. That’s what the rest of us see — the ones who don’t treat truth as a malleable concept that one should shape into whatever is easy or convenient to believe.
Now is as good a time as any other. Take down that Trump flag. Why do you love that flag? It’s a symbol of hate and ignorance, of mob rule and intimidation, of anti-democratic inclinations that have no place in this great country of ours. Show your neighbors that, although it took you a while, you’ve come around to reason. Put up an American flag in its place, and mull over the values it symbolizes, what so many have fought and died to protect. Spend some time with Old Glory, as you would with an old friend you haven’t seen since high school. Remember what it was like back then, before all this craziness started.
Love your country again instead of a crooked man who puts his self-interests above all else. If you take that important step toward healing our nation, your neighbors and estranged relatives will forgive you ... eventually.
Adrian Pinter lives in Lewisburg.