We need strategists, visionaries, experts, planners.
We need anyone who can figure out how to rescue or provide immediate life-saving assistance to motorists who suddenly find themselves stranded along isolated sections of rural roads or even the most traveled highways in the nation when severe ice and snow storms suddenly create impassable conditions.
It happens somewhere in the nation nearly every year, and it happened again last Monday when hundreds of motorists were left stranded for nearly 24 hours along Interstate 95 in Virginia amid a heavy snowstorm that dumped about two inches of snow per hour.
Fortunately, there were no reports of serious injuries or deaths this week, but hundreds of people were forced to spend the night in their vehicles, worrying about a lack of food, fuel, medicine or water as temperatures fell into the teens.
“No one came, It was just shocking,” said Meera Rao, who with her husband became stuck less than 100 feet past a highway exit, but unable to move for 16 hours.
“Being in the most advanced country in the world, no one knew how to even clear one lane for all of us to get out of that mess?” she asked after the ordeal.
Most people who saw the news reports last week probably are asking similar questions.
As they did in years past. It’s happened before in Pennsylvania and in the not-too-distant past.
In 2018, hundreds of motorists in the Poconos spent a cold, scary night when a powerful snowstorm crippled the region, prompting the governor to activate the Pennsylvania National Guard.
In January, 2016, a snowstorm that rolled through western Pennsylvania stranded hundreds of motorists in 500 vehicles for hours along the Pennsylvania Turnpike between New Stanton and Breezewood.
And in 2007, a storm dubbed the “Valentine’s Day blizzard” dumped a significant amount of snow and freezing rain, closing portions of three interstates highways crisscrossing Pennsylvania, stranding some drivers on the roads for up to 24 hours.
It just seems that here in the United States, we should have a better plan — coordinated actions that can be taken immediately by multiple agencies to rescue or provide aid and comfort in a much shorter period of time.
That’s where the innovation and strategy comes in, finding the best ways to make it through the snow, ice and wind to reach stranded motorists.
We probably need experts in transportation and vehicles, location technologies, communications and emergency management, among others, to share their ideas in a coordinated effort to study the issue and issue recommendations.
We hope someone does this. The snowstorms will keep coming, as will the possibilities that people will die in some of the most horrific conditions and circumstances imaginable.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.