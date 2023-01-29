The last school day before Christmas, just after 9 a.m., the phone buzzed with a text message from the teenaged daughter. These messages nearly always have the same refrain: Can you get me food?
This one was a little more disheartening: How do you drive in the snow?
You see, just before Christmas break, the Valley had its most significant snowfall of the season. If you recall, it was a quick midmorning blitz on a day when half the region’s schools were already on break and the rest had half-days to squeeze in Christmas parties before two weeks off.
The kid’s had her license since April. After getting her permit two Octobers ago, she was very green last winter, so her time behind the wheel in any sort of slippery stuff was pretty limited.
So Dec. 23, 2022, was her first real crack at it; we texted and talked before she left the school parking lot. Good news, we live only 2.1 miles from Danville High. Google Maps says 6 minutes. It’s less than five unless you get stuck at the traffic light. She managed fine after taking a little more circuitous route than she needed to, but all-in-all a positive learning experience.
That moment popped up again last week when every Valley school district announced late Tuesday that school would be closed the following day, either offering kids up a traditional snow day or using one of five state-issued flexible instruction days.
The storm, as most have done recently, fizzled out. Outside the office window, maybe an inch. The rain melted it by the time I left the office just after midnight.
All that to get this: Right now, it feels like the two most unpopular groups of people in the world are school superintendents and meteorologists.
When it comes to weather-related calls, superintendents typically lean toward being overly cautious, as they should. But in a lot of spots, it feels like a lose-lose. In that brief blast just before Christmas, the forecast wavered. Most schools were scheduled to send kids home by noon, so the “get them in, get them out” mentality seemed reasonable.
Except the snow was literally at its worst when most schools sent kids home. That means dozens of school buses and inexperienced drivers sliding home on slick roads and limited visibility. As expected, some parents fumed, as some did when Wednesday’s storm flamed out.
Sometimes superintendents get caught. That’s sort of what happened last week when everybody shut down Tuesday night, snow didn’t hit the Valley until between 10 and 11 a.m. and it had transitioned to rain by mid- to late-afternoon.
Tough call, but probably the right one considering the forecast was ever-changing, but the consensus seemed to be somewhere between 2 to 6 inches of snow forecast. Most areas got less than 2 inches.
There is a handful of what I would consider reliable weather forecasters that I follow on social media. They don’t over-inflate or scare, and often say, “we have no idea, it’s too early to tell” as all things that impact weather — things they understand that I have no earthly concept of understanding — can change in an instant. A few times last week they were saying the models were all over the place.
Which, I guess means it’s tough to predict what is going to happen. This means some baseline information superintendents use is also late or confusing, so they make the best call they can with the information they have.
If you don’t like it, how about we let you make the call next time with the same information they have, but everyone knows that you made the call? You can put your phone number and email on the alert, too.
