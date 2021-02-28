Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff and anyone else instrumental in the decision to build the community camera program deserve a tip of the cap.
Residents of the Montour County township should be thankful. The rest of the Valley would be wise to see how the township's potential aggregation of surveillance cameras works out.
The one simple act of announcing the program — which would allow residents and businesses with home surveillance cameras to register those cameras with the police department — helps build relationships between the police department and residents and potentially puts a camera on every street corner in the township.
This is not a big brother situation. The township isn't putting up surveillance cameras. They are merely asking if residents with the capability are willing to help out.
Officers won't gain access to everyone's direct feeds and residents can opt-out at any time.
They will only be asked to provide footage or still images if a crime occurs nearby and police believe something useful might have been captured.
"You will only be contacted by the police if there is an incident in the vicinity of your security cameras. In the event that a crime does occur near your registered camera, you may be contacted by the police department, who will request a copy of the video and/or images captured by your camera over a designated time period that could assist in the investigation," Dyroff, a former state police trooper and chief in Mifflinburg, said.
The index of addresses should make the department extra effective if the constant threat of being caught on video isn't enough to scare off scofflaws and criminals.
Dyroff smartly also offered to extend the borders of the list to include surrounding municipalities, like Cooper Township and Danville Borough, at no cost.
"I'd be willing to register systems in Cooper, and even in Danville Borough, absolutely," he said. "There could be someone in a car involved in a crime in Mahoning Township, but the driver has gone into Danville, for instance. We would like to get that information. So we would welcome those people and businesses."
There is a chance that literally any house or neighboring house in Mahoning or Cooper townships or Danville borough will become a part of this new kind of community watch.
Imagine a similar program in other portions of the Valley, where one virtual police net is draped over portions of Point Township, Northumberland and Sunbury, or Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township.
That's a partnership law-abiding citizens should embrace and any potential law-breakers need to keep in mind.
Note: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item's editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today's was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic and Managing Editor Bill Bowman.